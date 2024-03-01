Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.63.

EFN stock opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

