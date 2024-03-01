C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AI. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

C3.ai Stock Up 24.6 %

NYSE:AI opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 362,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 321,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

