WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.