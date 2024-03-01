Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $143.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

