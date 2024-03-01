TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $157,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

