Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $81.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

