Stifel Nicolaus Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.76.

NYSE:FND opened at $121.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $124.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,967. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

