Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantaloupe

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 216,479 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.