Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.
CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantaloupe
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 216,479 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.