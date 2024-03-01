Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $44.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.86.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $521.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.25. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $524.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

