Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

