Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,822. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

