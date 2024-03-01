Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

IONS stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

