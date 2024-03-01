Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CPLP opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

