Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.91 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

