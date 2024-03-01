Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.
