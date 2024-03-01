American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,050,000 after acquiring an additional 179,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

