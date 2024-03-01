Cormark Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

SES stock opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

