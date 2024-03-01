Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CFO Sells $889,500.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

