Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,503.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,089.44 and a 52-week high of $7,700.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

