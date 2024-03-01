Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 7,211.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,660,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $8,369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,619 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

