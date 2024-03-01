Barclays Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $163.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.81. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

