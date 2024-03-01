The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $30.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWSC. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 0.99. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,478.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,897. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.