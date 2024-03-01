Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. The business had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

