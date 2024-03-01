NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

