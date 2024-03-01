NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

