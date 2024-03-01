TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TRP stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after buying an additional 778,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

