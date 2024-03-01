TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

