Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

