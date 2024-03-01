Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.02.

NYSE NEM opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

