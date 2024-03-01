StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 9.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CLIR stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.