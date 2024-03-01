Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $260.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 506,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150,503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

