Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CEO Sells $5,385,761.26 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3 %

ALSN opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

