Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Purchases 930,851 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $798.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,123 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

