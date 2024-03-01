Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

PK stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,921 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.