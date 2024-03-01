Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.18.

TRGP stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

