Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.44. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Financial
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.