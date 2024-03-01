Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.44. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.