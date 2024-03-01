Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

