StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.