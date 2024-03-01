StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.