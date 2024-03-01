The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

