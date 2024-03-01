Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 23,966 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $603,882.72.

On Thursday, February 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

