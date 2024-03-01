StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 53,403 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP opened at $34.73 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $37.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

