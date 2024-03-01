Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 490.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.88 ($6.23).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.19) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 471.70 ($5.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,028.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 481.32. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

