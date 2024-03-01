Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pason Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.33.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

