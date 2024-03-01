Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,071. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.