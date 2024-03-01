Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,559

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,559 ($57.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.44) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.76) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($19,021.46). Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,668 ($59.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,747.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,423.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,980 ($63.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,064.13%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

