nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,291 shares of company stock worth $24,975,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $67.32 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

