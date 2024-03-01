SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.80.

IQV stock opened at $246.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $252.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

