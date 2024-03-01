SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

Progyny stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

