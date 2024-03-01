R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

