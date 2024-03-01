Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.18 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 76.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

