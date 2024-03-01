Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lifted to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.30. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,416 shares of company stock valued at $835,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

